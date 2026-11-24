Ever stood in a store trying to find a thoughtful gift for someone whose texts you actively avoid? You have company! Eeek...
A Beyond Finance survey of 2,000 U.S. adults found that one in five plans to buy holiday gifts for people they dislike. Among Gen Z respondents, it’s 38%.
Nothing says Christmas quite like comparing candle scents through clenched teeth!
Before your shopping list becomes a directory of everyone you’ve ever felt obligated to please, consider suggesting a smaller exchange or a spending limit. You can be kind without buying the deluxe gift basket.
And if someone suggests skipping gifts altogether, they may have just given you your favorite present!
Read more about it here ➡️ Consumer Affairs