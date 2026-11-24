Are we REALLY buying gifts for people we don’t like? Almost 2 in 5 Gen Zers say YES!

Ever stood in a store trying to find a thoughtful gift for someone whose texts you actively avoid? You have company! Eeek...

A Beyond Finance survey of 2,000 U.S. adults found that one in five plans to buy holiday gifts for people they dislike. Among Gen Z respondents, it’s 38%.

Nothing says Christmas quite like comparing candle scents through clenched teeth!

Before your shopping list becomes a directory of everyone you’ve ever felt obligated to please, consider suggesting a smaller exchange or a spending limit. You can be kind without buying the deluxe gift basket.

And if someone suggests skipping gifts altogether, they may have just given you your favorite present!