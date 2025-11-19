Are raccoons becoming domesticated?

Not so fast!

Raccoon (evi willemsen/Evi - stock.adobe.com)
By Mike Kruz

If you’re still re-living being the long-term caretaker of the “must-have” turtle your kid begged for 15 years ago, brace yourself—because the next generation of pet demands might come with tiny hands, bandit masks and a taste for your trash!

Yep, researchers say raccoons are slowly evolving to look cuter as they spend more time around humans. Not cleaner. Not less disease-ridden. Just…adorably conniving. According to biologists at the University of Arkansas, once wild animals start hanging around people, they become less afraid and may even show early signs of “domestication syndrome”—which, apparently, includes weaponized cuteness.

But before your kid tries to convince you that a raccoon is “basically a dog with thumbs,” let’s shut this down. Hard. Raccoons, foxes, and even urban mice might be getting softer facial features, but that does not make them suitable pets.

These animals are destructive, wild, and—in many places—flat-out illegal to keep. They need space, nature, and the freedom to knock over garbage cans at 3 a.m., not a spot in your living room.

So let’s appreciate their evolving charm from a distance…preferably while keeping the lid tightly on the bins!

Read more here ➡️ Dexerto

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Christmas Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!