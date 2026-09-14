Apple’s $2,000 iPhone: Right-Handed Only? It’s called the “Duo” but might not be for both hands

Apple’s new foldable iPhone Duo is already facing accusations of discrimination, against left-handed people!

The $2,000 phone doesn’t hit stores until next month, but early reviews suggest it’s easy to unfold and hold for righties, while lefties may find the buttons, cameras and outer display awkward to use in their dominant hand. Some say Apple would need a mirrored version of the phone rather than simply adding a “left-handed mode.”

Left-handers make up about 10% of the population, so it’s worth asking whether Apple overlooked a pretty big group. But plenty of lefties say they’re used to adapting to a right-handed world, and Apple’s own promos show the Duo being held in left hands.

Plus, a folding iPhone is going to feel strange to everyone at first. Maybe we should wait until people actually get their hands on it before declaring the Duo officially anti-lefty!

Read more about it here ➡️ Consequence / Yahoo Tech