Another wild food combination... but it won’t break the bank! If you combined Buffalo wings and a shake... this is kinda what you’d get!

You can get a vanilla milkshake pretty much anywhere… but what if you woke up and thought, “You know what this needs? Ranch dressing.”

Well, congrats. Great Wolf Lodge just said, “Hold my celery stick.” They’re rolling out a ranch-flavored milkshake this spring, and yes, it’s exactly as unhinged as it sounds. It’s vanilla ice cream blended with actual ranch dressing (eeeek), topped with whipped cream, carrots, celery, crispy chicken and finished with a lime-salt rim.

The wildest part? It’s just $3.10. And they say you can sip it like a shake… or use it as a dip. No judgment. It hits locations nationwide starting Thursday through March 20th — so if you’ve ever wanted your dessert to taste like game day, this is your moment.

Vanilla lovers, you’ve been warned!

Check it out below and read more here ➡️ Parade