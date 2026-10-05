Amazon Big Deal Days

It’s going on THIS WEEK! Tuesday & Wednesday Oct 6th & 7th.
Do you have a list together? Are you shopping for YOU? Or your family? Or doing your holiday shopping early?
There’s a new article out about things to buy now. And things to wait until Black Friday for.
For example, if you’re shopping for things like large appliances, TVs, and furniture: WAIT.
If you’d like to get things like smaller kitchen or home appliances, seasonal clothing, or travel accessories: BUY NOW
Get the list and find out more HERE:
HAPPY SHOPPING!