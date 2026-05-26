AMAs! The Winners

Taylor Swift went into the night leading with 8 nominations.
She didn’t leave with any awards. But - it’s just a pleasure to be nominated. Right!? Taylor decided not to attend the awards show so no one had to accept awards for her. Plus, I imagine she’s busy planning her wedding.. coming up in just weeks!
- The 52nd American Music Awards was hosted by Queen Latifah live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Taylor Swift led the nominations with eight, but Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean and Sombr all had 7 nominations each!
So if you missed the show - or only watched part of it - here’s how the night turned out!
Check out the complete list of nominees AND WINNERS: