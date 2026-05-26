AMAs! The Winners

Taylor Swift went into the night leading with 8 nominations.

She didn’t leave with any awards. But - it’s just a pleasure to be nominated. Right!? Taylor decided not to attend the awards show so no one had to accept awards for her. Plus, I imagine she’s busy planning her wedding.. coming up in just weeks!

The 52nd American Music Awards was hosted by Queen Latifah live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Taylor Swift led the nominations with eight, but Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean and Sombr all had 7 nominations each!

So if you missed the show - or only watched part of it - here’s how the night turned out!

Check out the complete list of nominees AND WINNERS:

The AMAs Winners List