Air Supply Interview With Kristy

Air Supply will be performing this Sunday at Busch Gardens!
And it was quite an honor to speak with Russell Hitchcock from Air Supply yesterday! He’s a true professional, icon and legend. This was a big moment, and he did not disappoint! What a great person to talk with and learn from..
-We talked about the show and what fans could expect.
-What advice he’d give to people getting into the business.
-The twists and turns Air Supply has gone through.
-Amazing things they’ve had the chance to do.
-The new movie Bio-Pick coming out about Air Supply.
-And of course, their Hollywood Walk of Fame STAR!
Check out the interview here: