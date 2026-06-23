Cedar Key is on the list and I have never been there! I’ll have to check it out. This article is great because it gives you alternative ideas to think about. Things to do in each destination. And reasons why you may want to try them as opposed to some of the “big” vacations spots in places like our very own - FLORIDA! And States all over the country like..

Instead of New Orleans, try Lafayette

Instead of Moab, try Fruita

Instead of Jackson, try Cody

AND THERE ARE SEVERAL OTHER SUGGESTIONS, TOO!

Find out more HERE:

Affordable Vacation Spots