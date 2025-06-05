Adult “tummy time” is a thing?

A favorite for babies is trending on TikTok

adult tummy time
By Mike Kruz

Parents, you know about “tummy time”, that is laying babies on their stomachs, while they’re awake, to help strengthen neck and shoulder muscles and improve motor skills.

Well, if you’ve been on TikTok, you’ve likely seen “ADULT tummy time.” It’s basically the same thing, but for, you got it, ADULTS!

The hope is that it helps to counteract “tech neck”, the effects of hours hunched over computers, phones and other devices at work and otherwise.

How to do it? You should spend 10 or more minutes every day on your stomach, even if you’re just watching TV, scrolling (oh, the irony) or good old-fashioned reading (remember that?).

Be careful though: Try to keep your neck straight. Tilting your head back too much is basically the same bend you’re trying to correct from hunching over too much!

Read more here ➡️ Daily Dot

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!