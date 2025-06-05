Adult “tummy time” is a thing?

Parents, you know about “tummy time”, that is laying babies on their stomachs, while they’re awake, to help strengthen neck and shoulder muscles and improve motor skills.

Well, if you’ve been on TikTok, you’ve likely seen “ADULT tummy time.” It’s basically the same thing, but for, you got it, ADULTS!

The hope is that it helps to counteract “tech neck”, the effects of hours hunched over computers, phones and other devices at work and otherwise.

How to do it? You should spend 10 or more minutes every day on your stomach, even if you’re just watching TV, scrolling (oh, the irony) or good old-fashioned reading (remember that?).

Be careful though: Try to keep your neck straight. Tilting your head back too much is basically the same bend you’re trying to correct from hunching over too much!

