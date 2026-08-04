9 Tips From Flight Attendants

FILE PHOTO: A federal judge is allowing a lawsuit over windowless window seats to proceed.

So you’ve researched your trip, made restaurant reservations, and picked out some cool places to visit.. now you just have to get there!

Here are some tips from people who are in the know. Flight attendants deal with passengers and problems every day. And they have tips to make your trip smooth and hassle free. Sounds nice, right?

Pack With A Purpose - especially those carry on bags!

Make Your Luggage Easy To Spot - is it bright? does it have a ribbon on it or sticker?

Stay Hydrated - do you have water with you?

For all 9 Tips, check this out:

9 Flight Attendant Tips For Smooth Travel