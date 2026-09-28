9 TO 5 BACK IN THEATERS

Dolly Parton starred in "9 to 5" with Lily Tomlin, left, and Jane Fonda, right.

This is great news! How cool will it be to see 9 to 5 the movie back on the big screen? What a dynamic trio of Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin!

9 to 5 was Dolly Parton’s very first movie role! You certainly wouldn’t know it. She seems liked a seasoned actress in the film.

9 to 5 opened in theaters on December 19, 1980.

She starred alongside famous actors Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, plus Dabney Coleman as their terrible boss.

Dolly Parton played Doralee Rhodes, an executive secretary who deals with unfair rumors and more before getting revenge with her coworkers.

She wrote and sang the iconic hit theme song “9 to 5” which earned Dolly Parton an Academy Award nomination, and Grammy wins.

Find out more about the movie coming to theaters for a special week-long run in October!

SEE 9 TO 5 IN THEATERS