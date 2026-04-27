We’ve all been there, right? In a room where Karaoke was going on and people were grabbing the mic to sing their next song.

The question is.. did you participate?

Maybe you had to decide what song to sing, and used that as an excuse to pause for a moment. Until that moment turned into you - never singing. Have I done this before? 🤔 Maybe.

Once you get into it though, it’s actually a lot of fun. Especially when you’re not the only one singing the song - and EVERYONE is having fun with it!

Well, here’s a list to make sure you never run out of songs to choose from! 84 HUGE Karaoke songs!

Let us know your favorites!

HUGE KARAOKE SONGS