65 ACHIEVABLE New Year’s Resolutions

Okay.. can we all agree that we could make our bed before we leave the house every morning? 🤣
It’s great to make some New Year’s Resolutions, but so hard when January goes by and none have them have been started! Soooo.. I’m all for checking out the “achievable” ones!
Here are some ideas that will make you smile and feel good - and things that are just good for you overall like:
Eating More Fruit
Drinking More Water
Booking Your Annual Health Screenings
Volunteering
Buying Yourself a Plant or Flowers
For the complete list (65 ideas for 2026) click here:
https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/advice/g985/achievable-new-year-resolutions/