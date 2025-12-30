65 ACHIEVABLE New Year’s Resolutions

By Kristy Knight

Okay.. can we all agree that we could make our bed before we leave the house every morning? 🤣

It’s great to make some New Year’s Resolutions, but so hard when January goes by and none have them have been started! Soooo.. I’m all for checking out the “achievable” ones!

Here are some ideas that will make you smile and feel good - and things that are just good for you overall like:

Eating More Fruit

Drinking More Water

Booking Your Annual Health Screenings

Volunteering

Buying Yourself a Plant or Flowers

For the complete list (65 ideas for 2026) click here:

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/advice/g985/achievable-new-year-resolutions/

