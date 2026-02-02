6 more weeks of winter... and some other fun Groundhog Day facts! Watching the Bill Murray classic is a MUST tonight in my house

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 139th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

“Well, what if there is no tomorrow? There wasn’t one today.” — Groundhog Day

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning, which means six more weeks of winter… allegedly. Now, maybe not here in Florida where “winter” is (mostly) a light hoodie at Publix, but it is Groundhog Day, so let’s all pretend this matters for a second and enjoy the chaos.

Because while Phil has been predicting the weather since 1886, he’s only right about 35% of the time—which means you’d be smarter trusting a coin flip. Even the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration politely says the groundhog has “no predictive skill,” yet somehow 4% of people believe Phil is always 100% right, and that when he’s wrong, it’s because humans misinterpreted his mysterious language known as “Groundhogese.” Sure. That tracks.

And while today’s Gobbler’s Knob celebration draws tens of thousands of people, it was basically a ghost town until the Bill Murray movie turned Phil into a pop-culture legend.

So yes, six more weeks of winter… or not. Either way, see you tomorrow. And the next day. And the next!

Read more here ➡️ USA Today