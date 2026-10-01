4 Things To Be ‘Likeable’

I’m sure you’re already a very likeable person.. but apparently these are some thing we can all do to be even more likeable!

Appreciation

Connection

Elevation

Enlightenment

This article gets into specifics and explanations, it even gives some examples. But from what I gather it’s comes down to smiling and being in a good mood, finding something similar you have with the people you’re talking to, add something interesting to the conversation, and always saying thank you if they did something nice. 🙂

Check this out: 4 Social Gifts For Being Likeable..