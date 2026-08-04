LOVE what Anne Hathaway did to celebrate 25 years of The Princess Diaries! She posted on her Instagram account a video including several pictures from the movie. So sweet!
This was really a big break-out role for her and she said she’s forever grateful. The official release date was August 3rd - 25 years ago!
“25 years later and it’s still one of the most magical things that has ever happened to me! Thank you all for loving The Princess Diaries as much as I do- I am forever grateful for my PD family!!” she wrote on her post.
Btw, the third movie is still happening and in the works! It will revolve around her new role as QUEEN! 👑