LONDON - OCTOBER 20: Anne Hathaway arrives at the premiere of 'Rachel Getting Married' during the BFI 52nd London Film Festival, at the Vue Cinema on October 20, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

LOVE what Anne Hathaway did to celebrate 25 years of The Princess Diaries! She posted on her Instagram account a video including several pictures from the movie. So sweet!

This was really a big break-out role for her and she said she’s forever grateful. The official release date was August 3rd - 25 years ago!

“25 years later and it’s still one of the most magical things that has ever happened to me! Thank you all for loving The Princess Diaries as much as I do- I am forever grateful for my PD family!!” she wrote on her post.

Btw, the third movie is still happening and in the works! It will revolve around her new role as QUEEN! 👑