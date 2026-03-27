2026... and living in an analog world? We talked about the resurgence of vinyl, but how about cassette tapes?

Just when you thought your old shoebox of mixtapes was destined to stay buried in the closet forever, cassettes are officially making a comeback!

Riding the same nostalgic wave that brought vinyl back into the spotlight, cassette culture is getting a modern remix thanks to companies like Maxell, which just reintroduced a personal tape player... now with Bluetooth and USB-C, but still rocking that classic headphone jack (because some things should never change).

It’s got about 11 hours of battery life and even includes a belt clip, so yes, you can fully commit to the retro vibe. It’ll cost you around 80 bucks, plus another 15 if you’re ready to start crafting heartfelt mixtapes again… which honestly feels like a way more meaningful flex than just sending a playlist link!

Read more here ➡️ Consequence ...and check it out below! ⬇️⬇️