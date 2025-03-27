You’re Doing It Wrong!

For a while there we had gas at the lowest prices in a long time, and maybe you had to spend more quality time at the pump. You’ll love this. When it comes to pumping gas, we may be doing it all wrong.

This is according to a contributor on The Daily Dot who says the time of day, how you use pump and staying away when the fuel truck is onsite makes a difference.

Man Purchases Gas at Pump Grace Cary/Getty Images (Grace Cary/Getty Images)

Oh, and don’t let the gas tank get down to empty. That’s supposedly another no-no. I just know we’re creatures of habit and this probably won’t change a thing we do. Will it for you?

