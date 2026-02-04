You'll go 'Crazy' over Seal's new concert film

It may not be "chef's kiss," but Seal's new concert film is definitely a "Kiss From a Rose."

The film, titled Purpose: Celebrating 30 Years of the Classic Albums Seal I and Seal II, was shot live at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas in 2024. It documents the tour Seal undertook that year to mark the anniversaries of his biggest records. The release will be available as a Blu-ray and CD combo, digital audio and video, and a 4K UHD+Blu-ray combo pack.

"Where this tour is concerned, the one thing I didn't see coming is rediscovering my purpose," Seal says in a statement.

In addition to performances of songs like "Crazy," "Prayer for the Dying," "Love's Divine" and, of course, "Kiss From a Rose," the film includes interviews with Seal and his producer Trevor Horn, who also served as the concert's bass player and musical director.

"He is this mentor that I've spent the last 34 years looking up to. He knows me as an artist better than anyone else," Seal says of Horn. "Having him on tour caused me to bring a level of professionalism and discipline that I hadn't had before."

The film is due out Feb. 13 and is available for preorder now. While you wait, you can watch Seal's performance of "Crazy" from the show, which is currently streaming on YouTube.

