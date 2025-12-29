The Year in Music 2025: Taylor Swift gets her happy ending

As always, Taylor Swift dominated the headlines in 2025, as she celebrated two major life-changing events and yet another career-based success.

--The first life-changing event? Buying back her master recordings of her first six albums, following her yearslong project of rerecording them. Taylor wrote in a letter on her website, "I really get to say these words: All of the music I've ever made ... now belongs ... to me."

She paid an estimated nine figures for the rights to her music, videos, concert films, album art, photography and unreleased songs — what she described as "my entire life's work." She thanked her fans, writing, "Thanks to you and your goodwill, teamwork, and encouragement, the best things that have ever been mine ... finally actually are."

--The second life-changing event? Her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Travis Kelce, announced in an Aug. 26 Instagram post that read, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." Travis actually popped the question around Aug. 10, the same day Taylor guested on Travis' podcast New Heights. The earthshaking news prompted congratulations from fans, the NFL, random celebrities and multiple brands trying to cash in.

Taylor's engagement was followed by endless speculation as to the wedding date, location and guest list; searches for "mine cut diamonds"; and the crowning of "parasocial" as Cambridge Dictionary's word of the year.

--In October, Taylor released the new album The Life of a Showgirl, just a year and a half after dropping The Tortured Poets Department. She promoted Showgirl with endless vinyl variations and a special limited-run theatrical event featuring, among other content, the premiere of the video for the album's single, "The Fate of Ophelia."

Upon its release on Oct. 3, The Life of a Showgirl sold just over 4 million equivalent album units in its first week, breaking the record set by Adele's 2015 album, 25, which sold 3.482 million units. The album, with songs largely inspired by her relationship with Travis, spent has spent eleven non-consecutive weeks at #1 to date. The first single, "The Fate of Ophelia," spent its first eight weeks on top, before being dethroned by Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

--Taylor closed out 2025 with two major streaming projects: A six-episode docuseries on the making of the Eras Tour and a concert film documenting the final show of said tour. Both dropped on Dec. 12 on Disney+, the day before Taylor's 36th birthday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.