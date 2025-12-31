The Year in Music 2025: Billy Joel reveals health issues, stars in revealing documentary

Billy Joel’s 2025 didn’t start out so hot. In January, the Piano Man postponed a show in order to have a medical procedure. He did perform two shows in February and continued to announce more concerts for 2025, including co-headlining dates with Sting, Rod Stewart and Stevie Nicks. But issues with his health halted his touring plans.

-Joel announced in March he was postponing shows for four months to allow himself time to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors.

-Then in May, Joel canceled all scheduled concert dates after revealing he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a disorder in which fluid builds up in the brain. According to a statement, Joel's brain condition, "exacerbated by recent concert performances," led to issues with his hearing, vision and balance.

-In an interview on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast in July, Joel gave fans a health update, saying his condition was "not fixed" and "still being worked on," but assured fans, "I feel fine."

-And it wasn't all bad news for Billy in 2025. In May, a new two-part documentary on the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, debuted at the Tribeca Festival.

-The documentary, directed by Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, debuted on HBO Max in July to critical acclaim and earned a nomination for best music documentary at the 10th annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

-Joel released a digital 100-track album, also called Billy Joel: And So It Goes, describing it as a "companion" piece to the documentary. It included eight never-before-heard songs. He also launched a yearlong YouTube series, dropping archival performances on the video-sharing platform.

In other Billy Joel news ...

-Joel's signature tune, "Piano Man," hit 1 billion streams on Spotify. It was his second song to reach such a milestone, following "Uptown Girl."

-20th Century Cycles, the motorcycle shop Joel opened in 2010 that housed his collection of more than 75 vintage motorcycles, closed. Joel auctioned off the bike collection.

-Joel was announced as the subject of New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf's annual Music Of charity concert series, with the tribute set for March 12, 2026, at Carnegie Hall.

