Woman reveals that Olivia Rodrigo helped her pay for her college tuition

An unexpected gesture of kindness from Olivia Rodrigo almost made a college student "drop dead": Olivia gave her $5,000 towards her final semester of college tuition.

The University of Alabama student, Jamie Causey, said in a TikTok video that she'd been keeping the news secret for over a year because she didn't want it to become a "public spectacle." According to Causey, Olivia messaged her and told her that she'd seen Causey's video detailing how she was having a problem paying the tuition for her final semester.

“Hi girl! I know you don’t know me but I love your videos so much, you seem like the kindest coolest gal and you are such a source of positivity and light in my life!” Olivia wrote to Causey in a screenshot she shared in her TikTok video.

“I watched ur last vid about tuition and I’d love to help out if you were open at all to that? So cool that you are so close to graduating! Do you have a Venmo I could send to?"

As per a screenshot she shared, Causey wrote back, "Oh my god, hi! I love your music so much. ... I’m actually about to cry.” She told Olivia her Venmo and added, "Honestly your music has been a source of strength for me and I just keep thinking this is a dream. Please don’t feel like you have to but at this point I’m willing to accept any help."

She then shared a follow-up screenshot from Olivia's team confirming that the singer was sending her $5,000.

“Olivia, I don’t know if you’ll ever understand how much that means to me,” Causey added. "You made me feel like I belong on this platform. You didn’t owe me anything. You just chose to show kindness to a stranger. You’ve always been about giving back to others, and that’s something I’ll take with me forever.”

ABC Audio has reached out to Olivia's representatives.

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