'Wild At Heart', previously unreleased Neil Diamond album, coming May 8

Neil Diamond collaborated with noted producer Rick Rubin on the albums 12 Songs and his first # 1 record, Home Before Dark. Now, he's set to release a third album from those sessions.

Originally recorded during the Home Before Dark sessions with musicians including Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty's Heartbreakers, the new album — titled Wild At Heart — is due May 8.

"My work with Rick was a labor of love," Neil says in a statement. "And I'm so gratified that these songs will finally be set free into the world to complete our trilogy of work."

According to a press release, Diamond recently revisited those recordings and "spent time fleshing out" nine previously unreleased tracks. He also added an alternate take of the song "Forgotten," which originally appeared on Home Before Dark.

Wild At Heart is now available for preorder, and the title track — along with its video — is out now.

In addition, digital deluxe editions of 12 Songs and Home Before Dark are now available, featuring bonus tracks that were previously exclusive to physical releases.

Here's the Wild At Heart track list:

"Wild At Heart"

"You Can't Have It All"

"Talking It To Death"

"Shine On"

"The Secret You"

"You Never Know"

"You're Getting To Me"

"You Still Look Good To Me"

"You're My Favorite Song"

"Forgotten"

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