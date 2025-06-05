The Wicked: For Good Trailer!

Was I happy they decided to turn the Broadway smash “Wicked” into two movies? No. After seeing the first movie, I’m still undecided. But I also can’t wait to see that next installment!

The trailer just dropped Wednesday night, and it’s so intriguing. Dark, moody, and just a hint of she who dropped in and dropped a house on Elphaba...or did she?

But will they change the story line and will you be happy with it? We shall see. But check that trailer out and I’ll see you at the movies.

