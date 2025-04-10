Why The Lights?

Man arrested: Hillsborough County deputies arrested Christopher Laracuente Cotto, who was charged with transmission of harmful material to a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Ann Kelly

Earlier this week, I thought I was about to get a ticket in Hillsborough County, but I had no idea why. But there was the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office SUV with lights on. But it was going the speed limit right next to me and those lights were not flashing, just on. So what’s up?

A man has died after he was found in a chemical tank in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on Tuesday.

Police cruise lights (Daniel - stock.adobe.com)

Those are in what the call “cruise” mode and it’s the HCSO way to let residents know they are around if we need them. But I’m not the only one who was a little confused about the whole thing, with plenty of people pulling over, too. This is the video from Fox 13 to give you a better idea of what’s going on.

By the way, it’s not a test program, which they did in 2020. It’s now standard procedure and is also being used in Bradenton.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove The Dove Daily Update

The Dove Daily Update


©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!