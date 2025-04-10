Why The Lights?

Earlier this week, I thought I was about to get a ticket in Hillsborough County, but I had no idea why. But there was the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office SUV with lights on. But it was going the speed limit right next to me and those lights were not flashing, just on. So what’s up?

Police cruise lights (Daniel - stock.adobe.com)

Those are in what the call “cruise” mode and it’s the HCSO way to let residents know they are around if we need them. But I’m not the only one who was a little confused about the whole thing, with plenty of people pulling over, too. This is the video from Fox 13 to give you a better idea of what’s going on.

By the way, it’s not a test program, which they did in 2020. It’s now standard procedure and is also being used in Bradenton.

