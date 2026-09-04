Why homegating could become this football season's biggest food trend

Monument Grills reports that homegating is rising as a popular trend for football fans, offering a cost-effective and fun alternative to traditional tailgating.

While nothing can replace the excitement of tailgating in the parking lot of your favorite team’s stadium, between tickets, parking, fuel, food and an obligatory giant foam finger, the humble tailgate has morphed into a wallet-draining test of patience.

The average NFL game-day outing for a family of four hit roughly $1,340 in 2025, according to the Fan Cost Index, which factors in tickets, parking and refreshments. For a Philadelphia Eagles game, the estimated cost exceeded $2,000.

What's a die-hard NFL fan to do?

Here, Monument Grills looks at how many fans are opting to "homegate" instead by recreating the tailgate experience at home.

"Homegating gives you all the fun of a tailgate without having to pack up half your kitchen," said Brooke O. Lewis, owner of the nationally renowned The Shed BBQ & Blues Joint. "You have your grill, cold drinks, TVs, and bathrooms always available."

If You Build It, They Will Come

Homegating is the perfect environment for a "build your own eats" concept, according to Lewis. This allows guests to be creative, and it pleases everyone, including picky eaters and children of all ages. It’s also a great way to clear out the fridge and pantry by utilizing extra cheeses, veggies, and condiments to offer a variety of flavor options.

What makes this concept appealing is that hosts can grill multiple proteins and veggies ahead of time, place them on warmers on the buffet, and let guests build their own combinations, Lewis explained.

Here are a few extra tips on the "build your own eats" concept.

Welcome Note

A "build your own" welcome note with a quick "how-to" in a picture frame adds an extra thoughtful touch. Other fun names for it are "Build Your Bite," "Pick it. Pile It. Eat it," or "Mix. Match. Munch."

Vessels and Labels

Choosing the right serving dishes makes the spread part of the fun. Think mini cast-iron skillets bubbling with queso, stadium-style paper trays piled with wings and nachos, wooden boards loaded with sliders, and mason jars filled with toppings and sauces. Labeling each offering with cardstock table tents helps guests know what's what—and may even inspire some creative mixing and matching.

Flavor Descriptors

Special items like grilled proteins or homemade condiments should have a short flavor descriptor to entice guests to mix and match. Keywords like "spicy," "sweet," and "savory" work well.

"Build your own" food concepts for homegating could include:

BBQ bowl: Pulled pork, grilled chicken, or grilled sausage (like jalapeño cheddar or green onion and maple pineapple) over a base of mac and cheese, tater tots, or fries, topped with baked beans, slaw, and crunchy toppings.

Pulled pork, grilled chicken, or grilled sausage (like jalapeño cheddar or green onion and maple pineapple) over a base of mac and cheese, tater tots, or fries, topped with baked beans, slaw, and crunchy toppings. Loaded potato: Giant baked potatoes or sweet potatoes topped with chopped BBQ meats, queso, bacon, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Giant baked potatoes or sweet potatoes topped with chopped BBQ meats, queso, bacon, jalapeños, and sour cream. Mac bowl: A mac and cheese base topped with brisket, pulled pork, chicken, sausage, burnt ends, and queso.

A mac and cheese base topped with brisket, pulled pork, chicken, sausage, burnt ends, and queso. Slider flight: Slider buns with various grilled meats, cheeses, coleslaw, candied jalapeños, and homemade aiolis.

Slider buns with various grilled meats, cheeses, coleslaw, candied jalapeños, and homemade aiolis. Walking BBQ: Individual chip bags filled with chopped grilled meats and cheeses.

Fire Up The Grill, Wow Your Guests

If you want to show off your grillmaster skills while guests are present, stage your grill in an area that makes the cooking experience immersive and the center of the party—there is nothing like the sights, sounds, and irresistible aromas of a loaded grill.

“Focus on foods that guests can easily grab and snack on throughout the game, and prepare what you can ahead of time to minimize cleanup and hosting duties,” said Lewis. “This allows more time for conversations around the grill. A gas grill is perfect because it is quick, controllable, and easy to fire back up at halftime.”

Another tip is to par-cook items with longer cook times before guests arrive, then finish them on the grill. It saves time while still creating that delicious grilled aroma, a technique that works even with quick-cooking items like hamburgers. Just be careful not to overcook them when you finish them off, warned Lewis, who wants to ensure you deliver a great experience for guests.

This story was produced by Monument Grills and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.