Who Wants The Rays

You literally need a daily scorecard to keep up with the Rays sales saga.
The latest is another new group that suddenly popped up this week led by Joe Molloy. Who is he? Joe is the CEO of JAM Sports Ventures and is well known in the MLB as the former managing partner of the New York Yankees.
The other interested groups are Dan Doyle Jr. and Tampa attorney Carter McCain. And the Tampa Bay Times say that the MLB is pressuring current owner Stu Sternberg to sell. All for a team playing on someone else’s field with no solid deal for new home - or repairs.
Confused? Get that scorecard.
