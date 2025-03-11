Who Wants The Rays

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 23: Pete Fairbanks #29 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts during the tenth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field on August 23, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

You literally need a daily scorecard to keep up with the Rays sales saga.

The latest is another new group that suddenly popped up this week led by Joe Molloy. Who is he? Joe is the CEO of JAM Sports Ventures and is well known in the MLB as the former managing partner of the New York Yankees.

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays-Press Conference Sep 19, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays principal owner Stu Sternberg talks with media as the Tampa Bay Rays announced today that a historic agreement has been reached with the City of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County to move forward with a new state-of-the-art ballpark at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement Neitzel/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The other interested groups are Dan Doyle Jr. and Tampa attorney Carter McCain. And the Tampa Bay Times say that the MLB is pressuring current owner Stu Sternberg to sell. All for a team playing on someone else’s field with no solid deal for new home - or repairs.

Confused? Get that scorecard.

The Dove Daily Update





©2025 Cox Media Group