'Wherever You Will Go' band The Calling releasing first new album in 22

Back in 2001, The Calling took over the world with their smash hit "Wherever You Will Go," but diminishing sales, label troubles, illness and legal issues have plagued them ever since.

Now the group is getting ready to release their first new album in 22 years: Before The World Turns To Dust, which arrives Sept. 25. For singer Alex Band, it's part of a long road back from a Parkinson's diagnosis, which he received in 2010. By 2018, he'd been able to regain enough of his motor skills to return to performing, which is when he decided to resurrect The Calling.

Alex says in a statement, "When we got back on the road, it was crazy to see all of the fans who stuck by me. I didn't even know I'd be alive at this point. It's changed my perspective. Each day is a pleasant surprise, especially when things work out."

The new album is the band's first since 2004's Two, and 25 years after their Platinum debut, Camino Palermo. The Calling have sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.

"If you like The Calling, you're going to like this," says Alex. "It's in the same vein of what we've done since day one. We keep it simple. After all of this time, we still write big and anthemic rock-pop songs that uplift and make you feel something."

“We aren’t trying to chase any current trends or change our sound,” he adds. “We’re just hoping that our big, anthemic sound resonates and that we can connect with people around the world."

The first single, "Dust," is out now. The Calling will play a record release show in Malibu on Sept. 25

You may also remember Alex's voice from "Why Don't You & I," the single version of the 2003 Santana song.

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