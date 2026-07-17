Where seniors are targeted by scams in 2026

SmartAsset reports millions of seniors face financial scams, with Arizona having the highest rate, where business impostor scams are also most common among older Americans. (Around the World Photos // Shutterstock/Around the World Photos // Shutterstock)
By Toby Nelson for SmartAsset

Millions of older Americans are targeted by financial scams each year. One analysis published by the U.S. Department of the Treasury found $27 billion in suspected elder financial exploitation in just a 12-month period. As digital banking, payments and communication become more common, scammers have more ways to reach victims and impersonate trusted institutions. Phishing scams, including business imposter and government imposter fraud, are among the most common methods used to target older Americans.

SmartAsset analyzed fraud reports filed with the Federal Trade Commission by state and age group to determine which areas show the highest rate of reported scams involving residents aged 60 and older. The analysis also identified the most common scam type targeting older Americans in each state.

Key Findings

  • This popular retirement state recorded the highest rate of reported scams involving older Americans. Arizona led the analysis with seven reports involving residents aged 60 and older per 1,000 people in that age group. Delaware and Colorado followed in the rankings.
  • North Dakota recorded the lowest rate of reported scams involving older Americans. With just three reports involving residents age 60 and older for every 1,000 people in that age group, North Dakota had the fewest reported incidents in the analysis.
  • Business imposter scams were the most commonly reported scam type involving older Americans in most states. Among the 10 most common scam types, older Americans most often reported business imposter scams in every state except Alaska, Iowa, Maryland, South Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. In those states, residents most often reported government imposter scams.
  • Older Americans report job fraud and online shopping fraud less often than younger groups. Nationwide, reports involving older Americans were less likely than those involving younger age groups to cite either scam type.
A table ranking the U.S. states by the number of fraud reports involving senior victims. (Stacker/Stacker)
SmartAsset

States Where Older Americans are Targeted for Financial Fraud

  1. Arizona
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 7
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 12%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  2. Delaware
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 6.9
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 10%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  3. Colorado
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 6.8
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 13%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  4. Washington
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 6.4
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 14%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  5. New Mexico
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 6.3
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 16%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  6. Alaska
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 6.1
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 13%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Government imposters
  7. Maryland
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 5.9
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 8%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Government imposters
  8. Nevada
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 5.8
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 8%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  9. Oregon
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 5.7
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 14%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  10. Vermont
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 5.5
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 20%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Government imposters
  11. Utah
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 5.4
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 12%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  12. Florida
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 5.2
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 7%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  13. Hawai'i
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 5.1
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 14%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  14. New Hampshire
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 5.1
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 15%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  15. South Carolina
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 5.1
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 9%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  16. Virginia
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 5.1
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 9%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  17. Montana
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.9
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 17%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  18. Wyoming
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.9
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 14%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  19. California
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.8
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 9%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  20. Georgia
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.8
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 5%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  21. Idaho
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.8
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 14%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  22. Alabama
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.6
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 8%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  23. Nebraska
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.6
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 13%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  24. Connecticut
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.5
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 9%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  25. Maine
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.5
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 16%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  26. North Carolina
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.5
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 8%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  27. Rhode Island
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.5
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 11%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  28. Indiana
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.4
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 10%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  29. Minnesota
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.4
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 13%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  30. Kansas
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.3
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 13%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  31. Massachusetts
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.3
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 10%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  32. New Jersey
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.3
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 7%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  33. Texas
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.3
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 6%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  34. Missouri
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.2
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 9%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  35. Tennessee
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.2
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 9%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  36. Wisconsin
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.2
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 13%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  37. Illinois
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.1
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 7%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  38. Michigan
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.1
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 9%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  39. Ohio
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.1
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 10%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  40. Pennsylvania
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.1
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 8%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  41. Arkansas
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 10%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  42. New York
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 7%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  43. Oklahoma
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 11%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  44. Kentucky
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 3.9
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 12%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  45. South Dakota
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 3.8
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 14%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Government imposters
  46. Mississippi
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 3.7
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 7%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  47. Louisiana
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 3.6
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 6%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters
  48. Iowa
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 3.5
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 13%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Government imposters
  49. West Virginia
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 3.1
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 13%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Government imposters
  50. North Dakota
    Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 3
    Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 10%
    Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters

Methodology

This analysis examined fraud reports submitted to the Federal Trade Commission in 2024, the most recent year for which data was available. To evaluate where older Americans may be most frequently targeted, the number of fraud reports involving victims aged 60 and older per 1,000 residents in that age group in each of the 50 states was calculated. Population estimates for residents ages 60 and older were drawn from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 state population estimates. In addition to this primary rate, the share of all fraud reports in each state involving victims aged 60 and older was calculated to provide additional context. States were ranked based on the rate of reports per 1,000 residents age 60 and older, and the most commonly reported scam type affecting that age group in each state was identified using FTC complaint categorization data. Because FTC data reflects reported incidents rather than all instances of fraud, actual fraud levels may be higher than reported totals, and differences in reporting behavior may influence comparisons. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

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