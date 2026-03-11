When fans approach, Ed Sheeran's 5-year-old daughter tells them 'no photos'

Not only does Ed Sheeran's daughter know that her dad is a famous pop star, she even acts as his publicist.

Ed recently appeared on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, co-hosted by his pal Benny Blanco. Ed said his oldest daughter, 5-year-old Lyra Seaborn Sheeran, knows that he's "Ed Sheeran" because when she started school the older kids would give her notes to give to him. But while Lyra comes to Ed's concerts and sees dad performing onstage, Ed still tries to "normalize" the fact that he's famous for her and her younger sister, Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran.

He says he tells them that "everyone has a job and this is my job. ... So if I'm away, I'm doing those gigs, but that means I get to be at home [during] the week and spend time with you." He adds, "I would say [to them] that everyone in the world has jobs, and my job is just a job."

Ed says he also talks "to musicians I really love and admire ... and their kids" about "where parts went wrong and where parts went right" when it comes to growing up with a famous parent. One thing he insists on, for example, is turning down photo requests when he's out with the girls.

"Really early on, I was with [Lyra] and we were out somewhere and someone asked for a selfie, and as I was taking it, she fell over," Ed reveals. "And I was just like, 'I'm not being a dad here.' So now it's just a blanket no to anyone." He says he'll explain to fans that he's "just being a dad today" and that people usually get it.

Lyra also gets it. Ed shares, "She now says 'no photos' to people. Like if someone comes up, she'll say it instantly."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.