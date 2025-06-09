What’s That Smell?

STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images
By Ann Kelly

When you turned on the tap or the shower did it have a new smell? It’s not very aromatic, and there’s a good reason why.

A couple of times a year the City of Tampa temporarily changes its water disinfection process and that for three week. The current change in disinfection process started today and will last through June 30th.

If you need to know more or have some questions, click here. Oh, and maybe turn the tap on for a few minutes so a little of that smell will dissipate.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove The Dove Daily Update

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!