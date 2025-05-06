What’s A Real ID?

Florida lawmaker asks Homeland Security for extension on Real ID requirement
By Ann Kelly

The REAL ID law has been in effect since 2005, and we here in Florida are all set. But if you’re not, here’s what you need to know.

Florida REAL ID

Look at your Driver’s License. That star in the upper right hand corner tell you that’s a REAL ID. It’s what you need to get through any screen process much faster. That REAL ID is necessary for access to certain federal facilities, to get on board a federally-regulated commercial aircraft or enter a nuclear power plant. I think we’re all more concerned about the plane, and if you don’t have the ID you could need up to 3 hours just to get through security at the airport.

But the deadline for having it is finally here and it’s tomorrow. So what do you do if you don’t have it? If you have a passport that will work. But just get one ASAP.

Need more in on the REAL ID? Check here.

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

