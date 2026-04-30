What’s Next For The Gas Plant District

Aside from Tropicana Field, there’s more going on in St Petersburg that a lot of residents are curious about, and tonight is the night to learn a little more.

What’s going to happen with the area known as the Gas Plant in downtown St Pete? Find our what a number of developers are proposing at a redevelopment open house tonight at the Coliseum at 5 pm.

The event is free and you’ll have a chance to check out the plans, talk to the developers and see what might happen to this historic district.

The Dove Daily Update

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