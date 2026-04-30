What’s Next For The Gas Plant District

Dove Daily Update Open house with developers tonight
By Ann Kelly

Aside from Tropicana Field, there’s more going on in St Petersburg that a lot of residents are curious about, and tonight is the night to learn a little more.

What’s going to happen with the area known as the Gas Plant in downtown St Pete? Find our what a number of developers are proposing at a redevelopment open house tonight at the Coliseum at 5 pm.

The event is free and you’ll have a chance to check out the plans, talk to the developers and see what might happen to this historic district.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove The Dove Daily Update
The Dove Daily Update

©2026 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388