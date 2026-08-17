What research shows about how divorce affects children's academic performance

Nearly one in three American children experiences parental divorce before turning 18, and decades of research show the classroom is where that disruption often shows up first. In this article, Skillern Firm Divorce & Child Custody Lawyers, a Texas family law firm, examines research on how divorce affects children's academic performance and which factors help protect kids from the worst of it.

Parental divorce is associated with lower test scores, reduced classroom engagement, and diminished long-term educational attainment, though how severe that effect is depends largely on how much conflict children witness and how well parents cooperate after the split.

The Scale of the Issue

The numbers are worth understanding. According to a 2025 working paper drawing on U.S. Census Bureau records, federal tax data, and Social Security Administration information, the share of children living with a single divorced parent grew from below 2% before 1950 to nearly 25% by 2000. Nearly one-third of U.S. children experience divorce in their households while they are minors.

A landmark meta-analysis by sociologist Paul Amato, published in the Journal of Family Psychology, found that children from divorced families continued to score significantly lower on measures of academic achievement, conduct, and psychological adjustment compared with peers from continuously married households.

A later analysis by the same researcher reported that, after controlling for research methodology quality, children of divorce performed 0.17 standard deviations lower on academic achievement measures than their counterparts from intact families. That gap is modest in statistical terms but meaningful when aggregated across an entire school year of learning.

What Drives the Academic Gap

The stress children experience often predates the legal separation, and academic difficulties can begin before parents even file. A longitudinal study published in the Journal of School Psychology used data from the Early Childhood Longitudinal Study, Kindergarten Cohort, a nationally representative federal dataset tracking children from kindergarten through eighth grade, to examine why divorce disrupts learning.

The study found that divorce was associated with less growth in reading and mathematics test scores, and that a child's engagement and motivation in the classroom, what researchers call "approaches to learning," accounted for part of that gap, mediating roughly 18% of the effect in reading and 12% in mathematics. Divorce does not lower grades directly. It works partly by reducing the behavioral and motivational engagement that sustains learning over time.

Parental separation commonly triggers a decline in household economic conditions, which in turn is linked to lower academic performance and reduced educational attainment. The Census Bureau working paper found that divorced households fell from the 57th to the 36th income percentile after separation, recovering only about half of that lost ground over time. Reduced family resources affect everything from access to tutoring and school supplies to the stability of housing and neighborhood school continuity.

School transitions compound those effects. When divorce prompts a move to a less expensive home or neighborhood, children frequently change schools mid-year, losing established relationships with teachers and peers at a critical point in their development. Research consistently links mid-year school changes to declines in academic performance and increased behavioral difficulties, with the disruption most pronounced for children in elementary grades.

The Variable Nobody Talks About Enough: Parental Conflict

The single strongest predictor of poor academic outcomes after divorce is not the divorce itself, but the level of conflict between parents that surrounds it. A review published in Perspectives on Psychological Science by Jennifer Lansford of Duke University's Center for Child and Family Policy synthesized decades of research and found that interparental conflict consistently functions as a key mediator between family structure and child outcomes, including in school.

The co-parenting relationship after separation matters considerably. Research published in the Journal of School Psychology found that cooperative co-parenting relationships, marked by communication and shared responsibility, are linked to children's behavioral outcomes, academic achievement, and psychological well-being after divorce, in part because they support continued nonresidential parent involvement and reduce the level of ongoing conflict to which children are exposed.

The custody and co-parenting arrangements established in a divorce proceeding are not only legal documents; they shape the daily environment children return to after school.

What Protects Children's Academic Performance

Not all of the research points in the same direction. Studies consistently identify factors that buffer children's outcomes. A randomized controlled trial of the New Beginnings Program, published in the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, followed children aged nine to 12 over six years and found that improving the quality of the parent-child relationship and reducing children's behavioral problems after divorce led to measurable improvements in educational goals and academic competence, particularly for children who began the study at the highest risk.

The factors that matter most are also the ones families have some ability to influence: the level of conflict children witness, the consistency of routines across households, and the degree to which both parents remain actively involved in schooling. A child whose parents communicate respectfully about pickup schedules and homework is better positioned than one who enters the classroom carrying the weight of ongoing parental conflict.

This story was produced by Skillern Firm Divorce & Child Custody Lawyers and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.