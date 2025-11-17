‘Weird Al’ Yankovic extends Bigger & Weirder tour into 2026

"Weird Al" Yankovic has added a new 2026 leg to his successful Bigger & Weirder tour.

Originally launched in 2025, the tour had Weird Al playing 75 shows across 67 cities to over 500,000 fans. The new leg has him playing 90 North American cities, beginning May 26 in Hollywood, Florida, and wrapping Oct. 17 in Milwaukee.

“We did 75 shows this year, and the fans weren’t sick of us yet,” Weird Al explained, “so we’re just going to keep on touring until they are!"

Weird Al revealed the tour news with a video spoofing the Star Wars scene where the mask is lowered down on Darth Vader's head. In his clip, Weird Al's signature curly hair is slowly lowered onto his apparent bald head. He also uses "The Force" to get a stagehand to bring him boysenberry doughnuts.

A complete list of dates can be found at WeirdAl.com. An artist presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

