Watering Restrictions Extended

FILE PHOTO: A Florida man is facing charges after law enforcement said he turned his sprinklers on as students with special needs got off and on their bus.

The last thing anyone wants is a visit from the water police and a resulting ticket for violating water restrictions. We thought they would be lifted in another week, but that’s not happening.

We’re still well below acceptable levels, so the current restrictions that were set to expire on July 1st have been extended to October 1st.

Everyone’s affected, including Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Hernando, Polk and Manatee counties, among other counties and cities. If you need to know more, that’s the easy part when you click here.

The Dove Daily Update

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