Water, Water Is Not Everywhere

We are surrounded by water; we drink it, bathe in it, swim in it. But now, there substantially less of it. So now what?

Tampa Bay Water will have some things to say thing afternoon at a 1:30 pm press event. It’s about the state of our drinking water supply based on severe drought conditions.

No, the water from the rivers is no longer available as a source for our drinking water supply which is why Tampa Bay Water wants residents to understand the significance of the water supply shortage and how the community can work to help during this critical time.

If you’re not familiar with what Tampa Bay Water does, it’s Tampa Bay Water is the largest wholesale water supplier in Florida, providing high-quality drinking water to members, who then supply water to more than 2.6 million residents of the Tampa Bay area. Tampa Bay Water member governments include Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties and the cities of New Port Richey, St. Petersburg and Tampa. To learn more, visit tampabaywater.org.

