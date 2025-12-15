Watch video for Kylie Minogue's Christmas bop 'XMAS'

If you want a song that you can sing along to while doing fun hand motions — a song that isn't "Y.M.C.A." — it's Kylie Minogue to the rescue.

The Australian dance diva has just released a video for her new holiday hit, "XMAS," in which she demonstrates the hand motions that spell out the letters "XMAS" as she sings.

In the clip, TV news anchors all over the world are reporting on a Christmas takeover as she cavorts around a Christmas tree, dances in the snow wearing a Santa-themed outfit and boots, and lies on a map of the world, indicating all the cities where Christmas is taking place.

The song is one of four new tracks on Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped), a deluxe rerelease of her 2015 holiday album.

Since she's from Australia, where the summer season takes place in December, Kylie recently told NYLON that for her, Christmas means "bikinis, board shorts, and barbecue." She added, "There's no Christmas without the barbecue." Specific to her family, though, is a jigsaw puzzle "that will live on a table, and whoever passes by adds a piece."

