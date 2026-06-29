Watch Party For Cabo Verde

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha celebrates after the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Cape Verde in Atlanta, Monday, June 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

The Tampa Bay Rowdies are great hosts - and it’s going to continue!

Cabo Verde is extending their local stay in Tampa, which they chose as their World Cup headquarters, training out of @tampabayrowdies’ Waters Sportsplex.

It’s the very first World Cup and they’re made a real impact, making it through as Group H runners with a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia. But oh boy, their next opponent is a round of 32 date with Lionel Messi and Argentina Friday at 6 pm.

So let’s show some support at the Watch Party coming up Wednesday at Al Lang Stadium. It’s What’s Good in Tampa Bay!

The Dove Daily Update

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