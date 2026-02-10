Watch Myles Smith and Niall Horan perform in a London pub

Myles Smith and Niall Horan released their collaborative single "Drive Safe" on Friday, and on Monday night they gave the song its live debut in a London pub.

The two artists took over De Hems Dutch Cafe and Bar to perform an acoustic version of "Drive Safe," as well a version of The Neighbourhood's song "Sweater Weather," a song that Myles often covered in his pre-fame days. They also performed outside, in front of the bar.

The bar's Instagram post about the show also apologized to "the regulars who couldn’t get their standard Monday night pint" because of the "cheeky surprise gig."

The venue also posted some behind-the-scenes footage of the setup for the gig, which wasn't exactly spontaneous: there were professional cameramen filming, as well as a teleprompter and lighting.

"Drive Safe" is Myles' follow-up to his single "Stay (If You Wanna Dance)."

