Watch Kelly Clarkson fly in a sleigh and HUNTR/X sing a Christmas carol on Netflix's 'NFL Christmas GameDay'

If you weren't tuned into Netflix's NFL Christmas GameDay on Dec. 25, you missed performances by Kelly Clarkson and Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami and EJAE, the singing voices of KPop Demon Hunters' HUNTR/X. But that's okay — the performances are now available to watch on YouTube.

Kelly kicked off the festivities arriving in a flying sleigh for a performance of her holiday hit "Underneath the Tree." She then stepped off and continued to sing while various plays appeared to burst out of wrapped presents under a giant tree.

As for HUNTR/X, they switched things up by not performing "Golden." Instead, they sang the popular carol "The 12 Days of Christmas," arranging it so it sounded like a K-pop song.

Their performance was part of Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party, which also featured rapper Snoop Dogg, country star Lainey Wilson, opera singer Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo Bocelli.

There were also a couple of football games taking place. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions, while the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.