Watch 'dress rehearsal' of Céline Dion's Eiffel Tower residency announcement

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated for Celine Dion on March 30, 2026 in Paris, France. (Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

If you didn't manage to witness the announcement of Céline Dion's Paris residency, which involved a complex light show at the Eiffel Tower soundtracked by many of her hits, you can now watch a special version of it.

Céline's Instagram Story announces, "Before the world watched the Eiffel Tower light up, there was a private dress rehearsal that very few had the chance to witness. Today, we would like to share that moment with you."

The rehearsal video, which is on YouTube, shows the darkened Eiffel Tower, with lights slowly coming on underneath it as the first song — a version of Edith Piaf's "Hymne à L'Amour" — starts playing. As the song progresses, the Eiffel Tower lights up and sparkles, until a massive light ignites on the top.

Then the song "I'm Alive" starts as the tower turns purple, and then switches to blue for "Pour Que Tu M'aimes Encore" and "My Heart Will Go On." The tower switches to red for "Encore Un Soir."

As the music stops, the tower turns purple again and starts sparkling, and the words "Céline Dion" appear on the front, followed by "Paris, I'm ready!" in multiple languages.

Céline will return to the stage for her first full concerts since 2020 on Sept. 12 at Paris La Défense Arena. She's set to perform there through Oct. 17.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.