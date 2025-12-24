Watch Celine Dion act out a scene from Jim Carrey's 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' in full Grinch costume

L-Celine Dion announces the fifth overall pick of the Montreal Canadiens onstage during the first round of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft, June, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images); R-Jim Carrey stars as The Grinch in 'Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas' (Getty Images)

We bet you didn't have Celine Dion impersonating The Grinch on your holiday bingo card.

On Wednesday, the Canadian diva posted a video on Instagram showing herself dressed as the Grinch — complete with a Santa suit — sitting by a fire pit with a dog on her lap. The dog wears an antler tied to his head, just like The Grinch's pooch, Max.

"When I was young/ I never needed anyone/All by myself/ I wanna be/ all by myself," Celine sings in a Grinch-like voice, modeled after Jim Carrey's take on the character in the 2000 film Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas. She then launches into a direct parody of the scene in which The Grinch gets invited to visit Whoville.

Continuing in her Grinch voice — while still sort of sounding like herself — Celine says, "The nerve of those Whos, inviting me down there on such short notice! Even if I wanted to go, my schedule wouldn't allow it!"

She then consults her day planner: "4 o'clock: Exercise my voice. 4:30: Wake my children up. 5 o'clock: Solve world hunger. Tell no one. 5:30: Jazzercise. 6:30: Dinner with me. I can't cancel that again! 7 o'clock: Wrestle with my creative ideas. I'm booked!"

"Of course, if I bumped my creative ideas to 9, I'll still have time to lay in bed and scroll TikTok videos endlessly," she continues. "Or, I could just simply wish everyone Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. BORING!!!"

