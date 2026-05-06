On a hot day, there’s no better place to hang out with the family than the Florida Aquarium. You’ll learn about their conservation programs, visit with some of our friends from under the sea who are in need of treatment, and walk among sharks and so many more. Yes, I am a fan, and I’ll bet you are too.

New expansions to The Florida Aquarium Sea Turtle Rehabilitation (The Florida Aquarium )

So here’s your final chance to show a little love to the Aquarium who has been nominated as one of the top aquariums in the country in USA TODAY 10 BEST Readers’ Choice Awards. Time is running out to vote, so you can imagine just how important community support is to help the Aquarium secure a coveted spot in the Top 10. The really cool part is that the Florida Aquarium is the only aquarium in Florida to be named among the 20 finalists in this year’s competition!

Dove Daily Update My favorite view at the Florida Aquarium in front of the big tank! (Ann Kelly WDUV)

Voting is open through Monday, May 11 at 11:59 a.m. EDT. Supporters can vote once per day to help The Florida Aquarium climb the national rankings in the final stretch of the competition. To vote click here. https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/florida-aquarium-tampa-florida/.

The Dove Daily Update

©2026 Cox Media Group