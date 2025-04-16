Turtle Watch Is Underway

FILE - This photo provided by Georgia's Department of Natural Resources shows a loggerhead sea turtle returning to the ocean after nesting on Ossabaw Island, Ga., June 30, 2019. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources via AP, File)

Last season’s storms did so much damage to the nesting sea turtles, wiping out many of the record number of nests. So the patrols are already watching to make sure the hatchlings make it into to water. Groups like Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch are on the job to check that beachfront residents keep their lights low after dark so hatchlings don’t head the wrong way, and filling in the holes that are left by beachgoers.

Leatherback Lays Early Nest in New Smyrna Beach Marking the earliest recorded sea turtle nest on County-managed beaches. (Jackie Frymire/New Smyrna Beach Turtle Trackers)

Closer to home the Clearwater Marine Aquarium is also hard at work. The nesting season officially beings May 1st but it’s not unheard of to have some early arrivals to track where those nests are and keep them protected.

There are ways you can help and even volunteer to keep nests safe. Keep in mind, It’s a crime to disturb the nests or harm the hatchlings. Enjoy the beach and if you see a nest or someone disturbing one, please let the groups I’ve mentioned know, of the lifeguards. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is also there to help.

