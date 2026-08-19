What a doll: Mattel’s Marilyn Monroe Barbie marks 100th anniversary of actress’ birth

Mattel is releasing a doll depicting iconic movie star Marilyn Monroe to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the actress' birth.

Mattel is celebrating the 100th birthday of actress Marilyn Monroe, releasing a new Barbie Signature doll inspired by the 1953 musical, “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”

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The toymaker giant’s latest doll featuring Monroe -- this is the seventh, according to The Hollywood Reporter -- depicts the famed 1950s and ‘60s actress in a glamorous pink dress from the song, “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.”

The suggested retail price for the doll is $81.

The collectible doll made its debut on Tuesday, several weeks after what would have been Monroe’s 100th birthday on June 1, Variety reported. It also comes two weeks after the 64th anniversary of her death.

“Barbie has a rich history of celebrating Marilyn Monroe’s legendary style as both a fashion icon and beloved actress,” Robert Best, Mattel’s vice president and dolls design creative director, said in a statement.

According to Variety, Best said that Mattel wanted the doll to recognize Monroe not only for her famous pink gown, but also as “a savvy producer, a businesswoman and a boundary-breaking artist.”

In 1997, Mattel released a Marilyn Monroe doll dressed in a baby pink satin doll as part of its Hollywood Legends Collection, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other dolls included the white halter dress from “The Seven Year Itch,” a red sequined gown from “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” and the one-shouldered evening gown from “How to Marry a Millionaire,” Variety reported.

The latest version, with the doll decked out in jewelry against the hot pink gown, was developed with input from Monroe’s estate, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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