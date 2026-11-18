The self-driving company paused operations on freeways in the U.S. after the state of California issued a ban.

Waymo is temporarily putting the brakes on the use of its driverless vehicles on U.S. freeways.

[ Read more trending news ]

The move comes after the California Department of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday that the company’s self-driving vehicles cannot be used on state freeways for now, CNN reported.

According to NBC News, the department cited safety concerns after several recent incidents, including one where a Waymo attempted to pass highway patrol officers conducting a traffic break on Interstate 280 in the San Francisco area on Nov. 6.

A video posted on social media showing the incident went viral.

Another incident on Nov. 5 -- also in the Bay Area -- involved three Waymos that entered an active construction area that was closed to vehicles, the news outlet reported.

Waymo has temporarily pulled its driverless vehicles from all highways in the U.S. after California barred the cars from its freeways last week, the company said. https://t.co/pTchbSPYYl — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 17, 2026

“The Department determined that Waymo’s driverless freeway operations pose an imminent hazard to public safety due to recurring incursions by its vehicles into active construction zones where construction workers, vehicles and equipment are present,” DMV spokesperson Jonathan Groveman said in a statement.

According to The Associated Press, Groveman added that the restrictions will remain in effect in California until “Waymo demonstrates to the Department that it has taken effective corrective actions to address the deficiencies that precipitated the restrictions.”

According to Waymo, the company had permitted its vehicles to drive on freeways in five of its 13 operating areas nationwide, CNN reported. In addition to the San Francisco area, driverless taxis were allowed in Los Angeles County, Miami, Phoenix, and Austin, Texas.

“We are working with the California DMV and other state officials diligently and responsibly to resume freeway operations,” a Waymo spokesperson said, according to CNN.

A Waymo spokesperson wrote in an email to the AP that the company is “continuing freeway testing with trained autonomous specialists behind the wheel.”

Experts applauded California’s decision.

Billy Riggs, a professor at the University of San Francisco, told KGO that data shows autonomous vehicles remain safer than human drivers, but there are still challenges to overcome.

“I see this as an opportunity to continue improving a technology,” Billy Riggs told the television station. “An automated vehicle can understand and identify all the aspects of the roadway and make really sophisticated judgments on them. But, many times, it can’t understand context.”

The suspension was implemented on Nov. 11, the spokesperson added, but they didn’t say how long it would last.

“Pulling them back from freeways is more of a firm hand than we’ve seen before, which is a good thing because these are concerning incidents,” Philip Koopman, professor emeritus at Carnegie Mellon University and an expert on the safety of self-driving technology, told The New York Times.

The biggest impact on Waymo’s business is likely to be access to airports.

“Highways are an issue because they really need to get to airports, and if you can’t go on highways, that’s a real problem for the airport business,” Koopman told the newspaper. “That’s a huge fraction of the value they can unlock.

“You can get to San Francisco airport on surface streets, but it’s not a lot of fun.”

Waymo, which is owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., first introduced the driverless taxis in San Francisco in 2024, NBC News reported.

© 2026 Cox Media Group