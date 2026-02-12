Valentine’s Day: Freebies, deals and meals to spark romance

Feb. 14 may be the day set aside for romance, but it doesn’t hurt to get a break or a deal to celebrate the day with your Valentine.

Some companies have something special planned, going over and above a BOGO deal.

If Chick-fil-A is the way to your sweetheart’s heart, the company has heart-shaped trays that can be filled with nuggets, minis, strips, brownies or cookies. They are only available while supplies last.

McDonald’s introduced something a bit bougie this year, caviar. In a limited-time offer, McDonald’s offered McNugget Caviar that was real.

"Experience the unexpected: our golden, crispy McNuggets® meet indulgent Baerii Sturgeon Caviar, carefully selected with the expertise of Paramount Caviar. It’s the meet-cute love story you didn’t know you needed‚" McDonald’s wrote on the website. For the lucky few who were able to get the odd pairing, you got a 1oz. tin of caviar, a $25 Arch Card, crème fraîche and a Mother of Pearl caviar spoon. The kit was free for those who were able to log on in time and get one. The kits, however, sold out “almost instantly,” the “Today” show reported. It isn’t known how many kits were available.

White Castle is transforming to Love Castle, and you’ll need a reservation to celebrate the romantic day. Delish said that with the reservation, you’ll get festive decor and tableside service at participating locations. The event has been going on for 35 years, the company said.

Denny’s is also getting into the love game. The diner chain created the Denny’s Wedding Chapel on Fremont Street in Las Vegas. Couples can get married at the chapel, get a silk bouquet and boutonniere, wedding cake, champagne toast, wedding shirts and two breakfasts for their next visit. Normally, the Denny’s Las Vegas Wedding costs about $200, but on Valentine’s Day, the company said it is free as long as they get married from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT and sign a “Toast-nuptial” agreement. For more information, click here.

Dave & Buster’s is letting people try their hand at winning a jackpot for Valentine’s Day. The arcade/bar/restaurant is hiding a voucher for $15,000, 3-carat, lab-grown diamond engagement ring in five Human Crane games. The rings themselves aren’t in the machines, Fox Business said. Human Crane rides start at $20 a person. Reservations are needed and can be made through OpenTable for locations in Hollywood, California; Carlsbad, California; Times Square and Palisades, New York.

“Winner must enter contact information into QR code to redeem. Winner will be contacted by 2/17 with prize fulfillment information. Ring size, quality, and value has no minimum and may vary by location. Ring may not be traded for cash or other consideration. Rings will be sent to winners at a future date,” Dave & Busters said. If you have a Dave & Buster’s without the ring, it has another offer, a Date Night Duo Deal of a three-course meal for two and two Unlimited Power Play Cards good for 90 minutes for $99. Reservations are required.

Other Valentine’s Day promotions:

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza: $39.99 Valentine’s Meal Bundle.

Baskin-Robbins: Rewards members can get BOGO free scoops on Feb. 14. (Delish)

Burger King: Royal Perks members can get a BOGO Whopper on Valentine’s Day through the app. (USA Today)

Checkers & Rally’s: Two sandwiches for $4 (USA Today)

Cinnabon: 20% off CinnaPacks through Feb. 16.

Edible Arrangements: 15% off select Valentine’s Day gifts with code LOVE15.

El Pollo Loco: Chicken meal for two for $12. (Delish)

Fazoli’s: $19.99 dinner for two for rewards members. (Delish)

Jamba: Chocolate Covered Smoothies starting at $3 when ordering online and using code LOVE.

Jimmy John’s: Rewards members get a BOGO toasted sandwich on Valentine’s ordering online or on the app using code HEATED. (USA Today)

Kona Grill: Perfect Pair for $69. (USA Today)

Maggianos: Marco’s Meal Deal for Two starting at $59. (USA Today)

McAlister’s Deli: Rewards members can buy an entree, get a second for 50% off. (USA Today)

Moe’s Southwest Grill: BOGO entrees on Valentine’s Day, earlier for rewards members.

Outback Steakhouse: $65, 4-course meal for two.

Paris Baguette: Pink Velvet Menu and double RB Rewards on Valentine’s Day or Pink Velvet orders through Feb. 15 (Delish)

Pizza Hut: 1-topping heart-shaped pizza starting at $11.99 (USA Today)

Ponderosa & Bonanza: 10-oz. Top Sirloin with Mike’s Hot Honey Grilled and Fried Shrimp Combo starting at $22.99 or $29.99 with buffet.

Qdoba: BOGO entree when you buy an entree and drink for rewards members.

Round Table Pizza: Large Heart-Shaped Pizza for $19.99, 14% off any large or extra large pizza with code RTP258. (Delish)

TGI Fridays: Three-course Valentine’s Day meal for two for $50.

As always, the deals are subject to participation.

© 2025 Cox Media Group