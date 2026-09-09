UPS worker of 44 years killed by vehicle at facility 13 days before retirement

File photo. A UPS worker who had less than two weeks before celebrating his retirement after 44 years was struck and killed by a vehicle on Sept. 4.

EARTH CITY, Mo. — A veteran UPS worker, set to retire after 44 years on the job, was struck and killed by a vehicle at the company’s customer care center, authorities said.

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In a news release, the St. Louis County Police Department identified the victim as Paul Roberts, 63, of St. Charles, Missouri. The agency originally listed his age as 58, but KTVI and KSDK have confirmed the older age.

According to the news release, Roberts was struck by a vehicle around 9 p.m. CT Friday in the 13800 block of Rider Trail North. That area includes the UPS Customer Care Center in Earth City, KSDK reported.

Police said that Roberts died from his injuries at the scene, KTVI reported. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

A man who police have identified as a UPS employee was fatally struck by a vehicle over the weekend in Earth City.



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Police did not share any other details about the incident.

“He loved his job. Thirteen days from retiring and he won’t get to do it. It’s sad he’s not gonna get to celebrate,” Roberts’ sister, Donna Schraer, told KSDK. " I hate just being shocked that this is all going on right now."

Roberts just married his wife six months ago. The two were together for 37 years.

“UPS has been his life since he was 18. Package handling to driving tractor-trailers, so he’s got everything there and he knows everything about it,” Schraer told the television station. “He took his job very seriously. He tried to train the younger people and tell them that he could see them doing something.

“His legacy. Hard worker, hardworking family man. Loves his family, made it important. Jobs are one thing, but family is another thing for Paul.”

A UPS spokesperson shared the company’s condolences in a statement to KTVI.

“We’re aware of a tragic situation in Earth City. Our heartfelt thoughts are with those involved and their family,” the spokesperson told the television station. We are referring any additional questions to authorities.”

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

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