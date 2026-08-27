Tropical Storm Dolly forms in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Dolly has formed days after the death of Dolly Parton, though there is no connection between the name and the singer's death.

The next named tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic and is threatening parts of the Caribbean.

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The next name on the list of storms just happened to be Dolly, but as The Associated Press noted, the use of the name had nothing to do with the death of Dolly Parton earlier this week.

The World Meteorological Organization determines the names and recycles them every six years, and alternates male and female names.

[ Melissa retired from hurricane names list ]

That means Dolly was already on tap to be used well before Parton’s death.

11 AM AST Thu Aug 27 (Advisory 1) Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Dolly. Latest info: https://t.co/GrztW6mQJV



11 AM AST jueves 27 de agosto (Aviso 1) Mensajes clave sobre la tormenta tropical #Dolly. Más información: https://t.co/GrztW6mQJV pic.twitter.com/ntNk6OGtCn — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2026

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted a below-average hurricane season because of El Niño.

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